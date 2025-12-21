default-cbs-image
Gibson made 24 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Detroit handed the veteran netminder a 4-0 lead before Gibson first let a puck get past him midway through the second period. The former Duck has caught fire for the Red Wings, going 7-0-0 to begin the month of December with two shutouts and a .934 save percentage.

