Red Wings' John Gibson: Win streak at seven
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson made 24 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Detroit handed the veteran netminder a 4-0 lead before Gibson first let a puck get past him midway through the second period. The former Duck has caught fire for the Red Wings, going 7-0-0 to begin the month of December with two shutouts and a .934 save percentage.
