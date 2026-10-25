Gibson allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Gibson avoided a major issue after his early exit Thursday versus the Canucks amounted to something getting in his eye. The 33-year-old netminder returned to the crease Saturday and will likely see the bulk of the starts while Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed) is out of action. Gibson has a 3-4-1 record with a 3.44 GAA and an .867 save percentage over eight games this season. That's not good enough to be reliable in most fantasy formats, and he's a poor choice for managers in the Red Wings' road-trip finale in Edmonton on Monday.