Gibson stopped 21 of 24 shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Despite the veteran netminder allowing just one goal across the final two periods, two early strikes from the Mammoth would be enough to seize momentum and grab Wednesday's victory. With the loss, Gibson now has a 22-12-2 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. After an incredible eight-game win streak spanning across the majority of January, the 32-year-old goaltender has lost four of his last five outings, but has maintained a solid 2.59 GAA in that span. With 14 appearances since the calendar flipped to 2026, he ranks second in terms of games played among goalies. He'll have the opportunity to rest during the Olympic break, which should help him turn around his recent struggles. Due to his volume of starts and overall production, Gibson remains a top netminder in fantasy moving forward.