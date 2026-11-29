Gibson stopped 18 of 21 shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Gibson played Saturday's contest on short rest, as he earned a shutout victory Friday in the first half of Detroit's back-to-back prior to Saturday's close loss. The 33-year-old backstop now has a 5-9-1 record, a 3.27 GAA, a shutout and an .869 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. While he's seen a solid chunk of consecutive starts across the regular season thus far, Daniil Tarasov's improvement could inspire Detroit's coaching staff to shift the dispersal of opportunities in net over time. For the time being, however, Gibson remains a solid spot start in matchups where the Red Wings aren't heavy underdogs.