Leonard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 10-1 win over Texas on Tuesday.

Leonard's season-opening point streak ended Friday, but he bounced back with his sixth multi-point effort in 12 games. He's up to 12 goals, 20 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-10 rating this season. It'll be up to the Red Wings if they want to give him a call-up -- he can't prove himself much more than he already has.