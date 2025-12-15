Red Wings' John Leonard: Called up by Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Leonard has had a stellar start to the season in the minors, as he leads the AHL with 19 goals to go with 10 assists, two PIM and a plus-14 rating. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in a game since the 2023-24 season, but he'll provide additional depth for the Red Wings after Mason Appleton (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
More News
-
Red Wings' John Leonard: Honored for strong month•
-
Red Wings' John Leonard: Adds three more points•
-
Red Wings' John Leonard: Three-point showing Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' John Leonard: Two goals in Griffins' win•
-
Red Wings' John Leonard: Stays hot in Friday's win•
-
Red Wings' John Leonard: Pots pair in Griffins' win•