Leonard was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Leonard has had a stellar start to the season in the minors, as he leads the AHL with 19 goals to go with 10 assists, two PIM and a plus-14 rating. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in a game since the 2023-24 season, but he'll provide additional depth for the Red Wings after Mason Appleton (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.