Leonard logged a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Leonard has been on the second line in the last two games, taking over for Patrick Kane (undisclosed). Wednesday saw Leonard also work on the second power-play unit, though he saw just 12:08 of ice time in total. The 27-year-old forward was on fire in the AHL with 29 points in 20 games prior to his call-up, and he could stick in the NHL if he can contribute regularly on offense for the Red Wings.