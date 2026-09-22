Leonard was palced on waivers by the Red Wings on Tuesday, per James Mirtle of The Athletic.

With the move, Leonard will like return to the AHL, where he was highly effective last season. Across 47 regular-season appearances with AHL Grand Rapidslast season, the 28-year-old center posted 33 goals, 54 points and 161 shots on net. If he clears waivers, he'll likely stay in Detroit's organization with Grand Rapids. If the Red Wings run into injury trouble in 2026-27, Leonard proved he can produce in the NHL, as he's coming off a season where he posted two goals and four points in 11 regular-season outings in Detroit.