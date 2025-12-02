Leonard was named the AHL Player of the Month for November on Monday.

Leonard had nine goals and seven assists over 10 games for AHL Grand Rapids in November. He's been a massive performer this season with 24 points in 15 games to co-lead the AHL through the end of November. That's an effort that has helped the Griffins to a 16-1-0-1 record through 18 contests overall, the best record in the league. Leonard should be in consideration for a call-up if the Red Wings need a forward.