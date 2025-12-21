Leonard scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Leonard has two points over three games with the Red Wings so far. The 27-year-old was scoring at an impressive rate in the AHL prior to his call-up, so keeping this momentum going will be key to his ability to stay with the big club. He's on the second line on paper, but his ice time has been closer to that of a bottom-six forward, though he is seeing power-play usage.