Red Wings' John Leonard: Pots pair in Griffins' win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard scored two goals on four shots in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-2 win over Manitoba on Saturday.
Leonard has started the Griffins' season with three goals and one assist over three games. The Massachusetts native spent parts of four campaigns in the NHL but has struggled to assert himself at that level. He had 61 points in 72 regular-season contests for AHL Charlotte last year, so his scoring success with Grand Rapids should come as no surprise.