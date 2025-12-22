Leonard scored an even-strength goal on two shots and went minus-1 in 14:00 of ice time Sunday in a 3-2 overtime win over Washington.

Leonard has scored in back-to-back contests, both against the Capitals, and he's riding a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). The 27-year-old is making his case to stay with the big club for the foreseeable future -- he was recalled from the minors last Sunday and has played in four straight games after not playing in the NHL last year.