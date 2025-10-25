Leonard scored twice on three shots and added an assist in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-0 win over Manitoba on Friday.

Leonard is quickly emerging as a leader on offense for the Griffins. He's at five goals and seven points through four contests this season after posting 36 goals and 61 points over 72 regular-season outings in a breakout year with Charlotte in 2024-25. Leonard hasn't seen NHL action since 2023-24, but if he keeps playing this way, it'll be tough for the Red Wings to ignore his production.