Leonard scored twice on seven shots in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-2 win over Rockford on Sunday.

Leonard leads the AHL with nine goals in just seven games, and he's added two assists. The 27-year-old probably can't keep shooting 42.9 percent, but he was at 14.3 percent in a 36-goal, 61-point regular season for AHL Charlotte in the 2024-25 regular season. Leonard's strong play to begin the minor-league campaign gives the Red Wings a quality veteran option for a call-up if they get thinned out by injuries later in the season.