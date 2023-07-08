Lethemon signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Saturday.

Lethemon put up good numbers with ECHL Toledo last year, recording a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 26 regular-season outings. He also played in seven playoff contests and got into nine games with AHL Grand Rapids, though he struggled at the highest level of the minors. Lethemon is unlikely to make his NHL debut in 2023-24 after the Red Wings bolstered their goaltending group with James Reimer and Alex Lyon in free agency.