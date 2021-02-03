Merrill (COVID-19 protocols) was activated off non-roster injured reserve Wednesday.
Merrill's removal from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list clears the way for him to suit up in Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, though he likely figures to be a healthy scratch. If he does play, Marc Staal is the most likely candidate to be bounced from the lineup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Still missing action•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Unavailable against Chicago•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Lands on protocol list•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Gets first helper with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Pens deal in Motor City•