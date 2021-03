Merrill notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Merrill was steady on defense, and he added the lone helper on Robby Fabbri's tally in the second period. That goal stood as the game-winner. Merrill has just four assists in 22 games this year. He's added a plus-5 rating, 22 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 21 hits.