Merrill notched an assist, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Merrill carried an 11-game point drought into Sunday's contest. That ended with his primary helper on Sam Gagner's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Merrill has just three assists to go with 28 blocks, 19 shots and a plus-2 rating in 18 appearances this season.