Merrill had an assist in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Merrill got the puck to Filip Zadina, who set up Vladislav Namestnikov for Detroit's lone tally. In his first season with the Red Wings, Merrill has two assists, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in six contests. He's hovering around 20 minutes per game, but the 29-year-old blueliner is typically more of a defensive player.