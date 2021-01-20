Merrill registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Merrill set up the red-hot Bobby Ryan for the Red Wings' second goal of the contest. That helper was Merrill's first in four games a Wing. He joined the team on a one-year deal in October and he's worked in a top-four role after being a depth option for three years in Vegas. Merrill had just seven points with a plus-9 rating in 49 games last year, but a larger role in 2020-21 should allow the 28-year-old a chance to reach double-digits in points.
