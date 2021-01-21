Merrill was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Thursday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
The Red Wings haven't ruled Merrill out of Friday's matchup with Chicago, but he should be considered iffy at best for that contest at this point. If Merrill's unable to go, Alex Biega or Dennis Cholowski will likely draw into the lineup against the Blackhawks.
