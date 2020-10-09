Merrill signed a one-year, $925,00 deal with Detroit on Friday.

Merrill spent the last three campaigns with the Golden Knights, posting a modest 25 points through 140 regular-season games. Over his seven-year NHL career -- the rest of which was spent with New Jersey -- the Oklahoma City native has recorded 61 points through 356 contests, so we definitely wouldn't expect him to suddenly become a scoring machine with the lack of supporting cast in Detroit.