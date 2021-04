Merrill produced an assist, two blocked shots, a pair of shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Merrill snapped a 12-game point drought when he set up Adam Erne's third-period tally. The 29-year-old Merrill has been limited to five assists in 35 contests this year. A defense-first blueliner, he's added 58 blocks, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating -- the latter stat is impressive given the Red Wings' minus-37 goal differential as a team.