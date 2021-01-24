Merrill (COVID-19 protocols) isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com reports.
Merrill missed Friday's game after he was placed on the protocol list Thursday, and he still doesn't have a clear timetable for a return. With Merrill sidelined, Alex Biega could stay in the lineup as the team's seventh defensemen for Sunday's clash.
