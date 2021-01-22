Merrill (COVID-19 protocols) isn't expected to be available for Friday's clash with Chicago, NHL.com reports.
Merrill was just placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Thursday, and at this point there's no telling when he'll be cleared to return. Alex Biega may get the first crack at replacing Merrill in the lineup against the Blackhawks on Friday.
