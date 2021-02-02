Merrill (COVID-19 protocol) will be available for Wednesday's road game against the Lightning.
Merrill will first need to be activated from non-roster injured reserve before making his season debut. The 28-year-old played just four games for the Red Wings last season. He's expected to operate on the third pairing upon return to the lineup.
