Merrill will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Tampa Bay.
Merrill was originally expected to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's contest, but he'll skate on the Red Wings' third pairing versus the Lightning. The 29-year-old American, who was recently activated off injured reserve, has picked up one helper in four games this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Activated off IR•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Still missing action•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Unavailable against Chicago•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Lands on protocol list•
-
Red Wings' Jon Merrill: Gets first helper with Wings•