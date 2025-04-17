Berggren recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Berggren is ending the season in style with back-to-back two-point performances, recording a goal and an assist each time. There's no question this has been a solid end of the campaign for the 24-year-old, though it wasn't an accurate reflection of what he'd done of late since he had recorded a mere two points in his previous 15 appearances since the beginning of March. With one game left in the schedule for the Red Wings, Berggren is up to 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 74 games.