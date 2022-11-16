Berggren scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Berggren's first NHL tally came at 7:12 of the first period. The 22-year-old has already looked like he's ready for hockey's top level, picking up two points, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through his first three career contests. He saw just 8:36 of ice time Tuesday, which serves as a point of caution -- he's still in a bottom-six role, where scoring chances could be limited. Berggren still has solid upside, but it'll take more than a solid week to earn attention in redraft formats.