Berggren was called up from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Friday.
Robby Fabbri (lower body) went on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Berggren had 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 outings as a rookie last season, so he may have a chance to carve out a middle-six role once he gets into the lineup.
