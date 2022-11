Berggren registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

With the puck ricocheting all over the place, Berggren ultimately gained control, connecting with defenseman Filip Hronek for a beautiful one-timer to put the Wings up two in the second frame. A slew of injuries necessitated Berggren's ascension to hockey's highest level, but he's risen to the occasion based on an output of one goal and three assists through six games.