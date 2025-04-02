Berggren recorded an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Berggren set up a J.T. Compher goal at 5:13 of the third period. Playing time turned sporadic for Berggren in March, as he was limited to one goal over five games and got scratched five times. The 24-year-old reached the 20-point mark for the year Tuesday, earning 10 goals, 10 assists, 79 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-9 rating over 67 appearances. However, the risk of him exiting the lineup makes him a poor option in fantasy to close out 2024-25.