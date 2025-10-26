Berggren recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Berggren scored Detroit's first goal at the 7:52 mark of the season while on the power play, and he'd also appear to assist in Simon Edvinsson's goal -- that would eventually end up being the game-winning strike. Berggren barely saw action in the first two weeks of the season but has turned things around of late after cracking the scoresheet in his last three games. He has two goals and two assists in that span.