Berggren scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Berggren scored the last goal of the game 7:52 into the third period. The 22-year-old has netted four goals over his last six games as he continues to look solid in a middle-six role. The rookie winger is up to 11 tallies, 21 points, 59 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 39 appearances, though he's not much of a contributor outside of the scoring categories.