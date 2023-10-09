Berggren was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Berggren looked solid as a rookie last year, racking up 15 goals and 28 points in 67 games. He also chipped in seven points in seven AHL contests. The 23-year-old will likely be brought back up to the top level in the near future.
