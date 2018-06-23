Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Headed to Red Wings
Berggren was drafted 33rd overall by the Red Wings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Berggren really put himself on the map with an excellent showing in the World U18's and boosted his draft stock considerably. Berggren has a boatload of offensive ability and he was an unstoppable offensive force in the Swedish junior league, so there is plenty to be excited about moving forward. The shifty Swede needs to pack a considerable amount of weight onto his lean frame, but this pick was a smart, calculated risk by the Red Wings at this point in the draft. Detroit will have to be patient with Berggren. It's going to be several years before they are rewarded.
