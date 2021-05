Berggren signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was a second-round selection in 2018 by the Red Wings and finally chose to sign with the club. Berggren racked up 12 goals and 45 points across 49 games this past season with Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League. The Swede could make the jump to North America in 2021-22, but he's unlikely to play at a higher level than AHL Grand Rapids.