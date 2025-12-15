Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Lands on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berggren was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Berggren's pending demotion to AHL Grand Rapids, assuming he clears, shouldn't come as a surprise considering he has served as a healthy scratch in nine of the Red Wings' last 10 outings. In his last 10 appearances, the winger generated two assists, 10 shots and five hits while averaging 11:52 of ice time.
