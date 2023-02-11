Berggren scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The 22-year-old rookie put together the first multi-goal game of his career, converting slick passes from Ben Chiarot early in the first period and Tyler Bertuzzi midway through the third. Berggren had only one goal and three points in his prior 11 games and is far from a consistent fantasy asset, but he continues to flash some intriguing upside, particularly with the man advantage -- he's got four goals and eight points on the power play through his first 38 NHL games.