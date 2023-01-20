Berggren notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Berggren snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. That skid was his longest in about a month -- he's shown solid consistency despite moving around the lineup quite a bit. The 22-year-old rookie has seven goals, 10 assists, 47 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 31 contests this season.