Berggren has been named to the AHL's All-Star team representing the Griffins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The 2024 ALL All-Star Classic will take place in San Jose between Feb. 4-5. Berggren leads the minor-league team in points based on eight goals and 15 assists through 22 games, plus he's made an impact in the top level this season, adding a pair of goals to complement three apples through nine contests. The Swede is usually a top candidate to get called up when injuries surface among the forwards on the Red Wings roster.