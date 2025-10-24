Berggren scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders.

Berggren's tally late in the third period had no impact on the contest, but it was his first goal of the season. He's at two points, six shots on net, four hits and a minus-2 rating over four appearances. The 25-year-old winger has made the most of limited action so far, which could help him stay in the lineup once Patrick Kane (upper body) returns. Berggren is likely competing with Elmer Soderblom, Michael Rasmussen and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard for two or three spots in the lineup, though James van Riemsdyk may also sit out as a healthy scratch for rest during back-to-back sets.