Berggren scored a goal in a 5-4 overtime victory against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Berggren's marker came at 15:00 of the third period to narrow the Penguins' lead to 4-3. It was his fifth goal and 11th point in 20 games this season. He entered the contest averaging 12:45 of ice time this season, and it will be hard for him to increase his offensive production unless his role with Detroit grows.