Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: On track with recovery

Berggren (shoulder) is recovering from shoulder surgery with an expected return in Sweden by the start of next season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Understandably, the Red Wings are keeping close tabs on their second-round (33th overall) pick from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Berggren fashioned two goals and 10 assists over 24 games with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2019-20. He remains an intriguing prospect to monitor, despite how he's planning on staying in Sweden for at least one more year.