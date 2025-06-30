Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Pens one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berggren signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract with Detroit on Monday.
Berggren once again fell short of the 30-point threshold this season, garnering just 24 points in 75 contests. If the 24-year-old winger can play a full 82-game campaign, he should be capable of crossing that threshold -- especially if Detroit can put together a stronger supporting cast in 2025-26.
