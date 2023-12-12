Berggren scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Berggren was called up from AHL Grand Rapids earlier Monday as a reinforcement with Dylan Larkin (upper body), J.T. Compher (undisclosed) and Klim Kostin (undisclosed) all going on injured reserve. The 23-year-old Berggren has picked up two points over five NHL appearances this season, though he's unlikely to see much more than a fourth-line role during this stint. He's added seven shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.