Berggren scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.
Berggren helped the Red Wings go 2-for-4 on the power play in this contest. He's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight outings after picking up an assist in each of the previous three games. The 24-year-old winger has earned four of his 17 points on the power play this season, and he's added 65 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 52 contests. Berggren continues to primarily fill a bottom-six role.
