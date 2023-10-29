Berggren was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Berggren was held without a point in two contests with the Red Wings this season after tallying 15 goals and 28 points in 67 games last year. The 23-year-old Berggren will likely bounce between Detroit and Grand Rapids while serving a depth role with the Red Wings.
