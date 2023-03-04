Berggren was sent to AHL Grand Rapids and recalled Friday, per CapFriendly.
Berggren was briefly shuffled to the minors in order to be eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 22-year-old should stick with the Red Wings for the rest of the year. He has 12 goals and 22 points through 46 games as a rookie.
