Berggren registered an assist and three hits during Thursday's 8-2 defeat to the visiting Rangers.

Berggren, who spent a part of Thursday afternoon driving along the Ohio Turnpike, arrived in Detroit from Cleveland in time to make his NHL debut. The 2018 second-round draft pick's timeliness showed up during the first period. With the Red Wings trailing 1-0, Berggren remained on-sides during a rush, paused near the boards and hit a trailing Joe Veleno in stride for a game-tying marker and his first NHL point. Before being summoned by the Red Wings, Berggren compiled four goals among seven points in seven games with Grand Rapids of the AHL.